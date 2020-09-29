September 29, 2020
OUCH! EPA chief gives Calif. Gov. Newsom a ‘brutal and hilarious’ reality check about his electric cars-only mandate.
Meanwhile at America’s Newspaper of Record: Newsom Bans Cars To Prevent People From Escaping California.
OUCH! EPA chief gives Calif. Gov. Newsom a ‘brutal and hilarious’ reality check about his electric cars-only mandate.
Meanwhile at America’s Newspaper of Record: Newsom Bans Cars To Prevent People From Escaping California.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.