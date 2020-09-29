«
September 29, 2020

OUCH! EPA chief gives Calif. Gov. Newsom a ‘brutal and hilarious’ reality check about his electric cars-only mandate.

Meanwhile at America’s Newspaper of Record: Newsom Bans Cars To Prevent People From Escaping California.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
