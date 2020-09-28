September 28, 2020

WIDESPREAD REPORTS OF 911 SYSTEM OUTAGES, CAUSE NOT IMMEDIATELY CLEAR: “Law enforcement agencies across the country reported brief outages of their 911 systems Monday night, and it was not immediately clear if there was a connection with a major Microsoft system outage… On a status page for its cloud services, the software giant acknowledged a widespread systems issue and said ‘Any user may experience access problems for Microsoft 365 services.’ (The city government of Microsoft’s own hometown of Redmond, Washington said municipal phones were down due to the company’s outage.)”