«
»

September 28, 2020

OPEN THREAD: Discuss the events of the day.

UPDATE: Oops — this was supposed to be sked for tomorrow. But by the time I noticed, too many people had already commented to just reschedule it. Enjoy your double open threads.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.