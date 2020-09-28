September 28, 2020

#HIMTOO? Former New Mexico Democratic Governor Bill Richardson is accused of raking in hundreds of thousands in bribes and kickbacks to fund debauched lifestyle including ‘sexual services and favors.’

Plus: “Richardson, a career politician, was previously accused of having sex with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts when she was underage. Roberts named Richardson among several others as men Ghislaine Maxwell told her to have sex with in court documents.”

Let me just get out ahead of the story and say that Ghislaine Maxwell did not commit suicide, to coin an Instaphrase.