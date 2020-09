U.S. PLANS ‘FULL WITHDRAWAL’ FROM IRAQI EMBASSY:

“The Americans aren’t just angry. They’re really, really, really angry,” said one Iraqi official after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed the Iraqi government that the U.S. was planning a full withdrawal from the U.S. Embassy unless attacks on American personnel and the embassy by pro-Iranian militias ceased.

Pompeo gave the ultimatum to Iraqi President Barham Saleh on Saturday night.