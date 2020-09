SEEN ON FACEBOOK: “Barrett looks like she stepped out of central casting for ‘soccer mom.’ When she is confirmed, she will be the first married female Justice since 2010 (when RBG’s husband died) and the first female Justice with minor children. I think she has more appeal to married suburban white women than conventional wisdom believes.”

What’s more, the Democrats’ most influential constituencies will pretty much force them to crap all over her.

