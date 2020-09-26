September 26, 2020

ANONYMOUS DEMOCRATIC SENATOR THROWS DIANNE FEINSTEIN UNDER THE BUS AHEAD OF SCOTUS HEARINGS: ‘She’s Not Sure What She’s Doing…’

And to ask him, apparently her husband isn’t sure what been doing, either: Richard Blum, husband of Dianne Feinstein, named in UC admissions scandal.

Blum told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that he’s done nothing wrong and that he has used his clout to get friends and family into the elite public system for years. “I did it a bunch of times,” Blum said, adding that he has never considered it a problem to write recommendation letters bypassing the traditional admissions process. A policy prohibiting such influence has been in place throughout Blum’s 18-year tenure on the Board of Regents, the newspaper reported. Blum, a financier, told the Chronicle that “no one ever told me it was wrong.” He said he has sent letters of recommendation about friends and family to chancellors at multiple UC campuses since becoming a regent in 2002. “Wherever they were applying. Wherever they wanted to get in.” He recalled sending letters specifically to the chancellors at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Irvine, but added: “almost everywhere.”

George Costanza, call your office.