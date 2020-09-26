September 26, 2020

HARRY REID HAS SECOND THOUGHTS: Activists to Senate Democrats: Time to play hardball on SCOTUS. Opponents of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee—including former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid—are urging Democrats to invoke rarely-used Senate rules to delay the high-court confirmation.

Flashback: What was Harry Reid thinking when he ended the Senate filibuster for federal judge appointments? “Senator Mitch McConnell stood on the Senate floor and issued a warning to the Democrats who then controlled the majority. ‘I say to my friends on the other side of the aisle, you’ll regret this,’ McConnell, then the minority leader, told them. ‘And you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.’”