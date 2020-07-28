«
»

July 28, 2020

I REMEMBER WHEN THEY TOLD US NOT TO QUESTION THEIR PATRIOTISM: Dem Platform Honors Native American Tribes That Fought Against U.S. in War of 1812.

A ruling class that hates the country it aspires to rule; that always works out well.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
