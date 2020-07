UNEXPECTEDLY: Los Angeles Car Crime Reaches Record High. “COVID-19 was theorized to have only been part of the problem. While the study notes that lockdown measures meant more vehicles sitting around unattended for longer periods of time, making them tempting targets for thieves, it also references the California Judicial Council’s passing of new zero-dollar bail policy as a contributing factor.”

Also, thefts under $950 are pretty much ignored by police.