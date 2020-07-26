July 26, 2020

METEOROLOGIST MARTY CONIGLIO LEAVES DENVER’S 9NEWS AFTER COMPARING FEDERAL TROOPS TO NAZIS:

Meteorologist Marty Coniglio, a staple of Denver TV weather for three decades, left [local NBC affiliate] 9News Friday, a day after he compared, on social media, federal troops in U.S. cities to Nazis.

Coniglio, in a text message, confirmed his departure but said he would “not be able to talk about the situation for at least a week or so.”

Mark Cornetta, the station’s president and general manager, said in an email that “Marty is no longer employed by 9News.” He declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding his exit.

Thursday morning, Coniglio tweeted “Federal police in cities … now where have I seen that before?” with a picture of Nazi soldiers posing in front of a Swastika banner.