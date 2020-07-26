July 26, 2020

BRYAN PRESTON: Why Seattle Is Likely to See More Riots and Violent Crime.

Chief Best is telling Mayor Durkan and the city council that they’re about to get people killed. But police officers won’t be among the casualties if Chief Best can help it.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city council have voted to take non-lethal tools out of the hands of police, which is in effect a vote for violence, property destruction, and anarchy. So that’s what they’re more likely to get now. We’ve seen the consequences of this before, recently.

Good luck, Seattle. Elections truly do have consequences.