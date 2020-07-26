July 26, 2020

WHEN YOU CAN’T TRUST THE NUMBERS: Florida mistake on child COVID-19 rate raises question: Can Florida’s numbers be trusted? “An error by the Florida Department of Health produced a COVID-19 positivity rate for children of nearly one-third, a stunning figure that played into the debate over whether schools should reopen. A week after issuing that statistic, the department took it back without explanation. The next weekly report on children and COVID-19 showed the rate had plunged to 13.4%. The department blamed a “computer programming error” for the mistake, in response to questions from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Experts said the change and the failure to explain it to the public calls into question the state’s data at a time when accurate and trustworthy information is crucial to a society grappling with an unprecedented health crisis.”

Plus: ‘It’s unacceptable to publish information that changes so dramatically that it warrants explanation, and then to not provide any explanation,’ said Jason Salemi, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida College of Public Health in Tampa. ‘I’m trying to get an understanding of why the number changed so much, what underlies it — and can we trust this new number.'”