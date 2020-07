WHEN BLACK LIVES MATTER, AND WHEN THEY DON’T: Black Trump supporter stabbed by Antifa militant in Portland riot speaks out. “Trump supporter and conservative videographer Drew Duncomb, who goes by the name Black Rebel on social media, was allegedly stabbed amid the Portland protests by Antifa militant and convicted pedophile Blake David Hampe. Hampe was arrested on Saturday with a bail set to $250,000 for felony assault.”