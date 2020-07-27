July 27, 2020

OPEN THREAD: “You know that I greatly rely upon you, while you are on the bench (and I hope your departure from it is far in the future), to keep me straight. But it is important that you be kept straight – and to that end I send you an article from Kentucky – ‘straight’ – It is 21 years old. A small quantity of it will produce delightful sensations, and make you wonder why every sensible man is not an adherent of the Presbyterian or the Dutch Reformed Church. Too much of it at one sitting may do harm.”

Not from a song, but from a note by Justice John Marshall Harlan (the first) to fellow-Justice Joseph Bradley.