July 24, 2020

HMM: Prominent Black Trump Supporter Murdered in Milwaukee. “A black Trump supporter who was well known in his community for standing on street corners with “Vote Trump” signs as well as signs plastered with Bible verses was killed in broad daylight in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Bernell Tremmell, 60, was shot in front of his business . . . . Law enforcement sources tell ‘The Dan O’Donnell Show’ that the suspect rode up to Tremmell as he sat in front of his business, shot him and then rode away. That suspect is still on the loose. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.”