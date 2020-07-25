July 25, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS PITCHER SAM COONROD REFUSES TO KNEEL DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM, CITES HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH:
“I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter. How they lean toward Marxism and they’ve said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that,” Coonrod explained to the media, according to the same NBC Sports report.
He also said that he “can’t kneel before anything besides God.”
