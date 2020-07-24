July 24, 2020
#RESIST: John MacArthur’s Grace Community Church announces it will not obey California’s ban on indoor worship services.
Disrn’s Adam Ford emailed to add that this is “Big news in evangelical circles. MacArthur is hugely influential.”
