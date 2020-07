GOOD: Austin Tong is refusing to back down after posting a photograph in which he criticized China’s Tiananmen Square massacre. Fordham’s insistence on a public apology here must mean they get a lot of money from the PRC or something. As I say, it’s easy to tell who’s on the payroll, or at least on the team.

Fordham University President Joseph McShane needs to be called to account for this bullying.