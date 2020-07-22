July 22, 2020

THEY’RE DOING IT WRONG: Mainstream media, and their vigilant stenographers keep using that phrase “secret police.” Nonetheless, I would like to send out congrats to New York Magazine for exposing the use of “unidentified” secret police. Except for the fact that they are not “unidentified”:



Either that or the Border Patrol are doing it wrong.

Another option is that New York Magazine has started hiring visually impaired people to be photo editors, in which case, extra wokeness points!