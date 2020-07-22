July 22, 2020

THIS ISN’T NEWS IF YOU’VE BEEN TO A GUN SHOP LATELY: News: Skyrocketing Ammunition Demand. But wait, there’s more: “Ryan Repp, director of content and communications for Brownells, indicated the company experienced something slightly different. ‘Our ammo sales are up a few points, but our emergency food and survival supplies sales are trending up higher even than ammo.'”

