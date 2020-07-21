July 21, 2020

THEY SELL FAILURE: “One might instead argue that this supposedly ‘white’ ‘obsession’ with ‘mechanical time’ – which is to say, basic foresight and punctuality – or just adulthood – has very little to do with oppressing the negro, as Mr Moore claims, and rather more to do with courtesy and treating other people as if they were real, just as real as you, and no more deserving of delays, frustration, or gratuitous disrespect. It seems to me that punctuality is not only about getting things done, about practicality and cooperation, but about getting over yourself. And presumably, Mr Moore – the one reducing black children to strange and otherly beings, unmoored by mere temporal concerns – would prefer his payments for this claptrap, aired to teachers and school administrators, to materialise promptly. Not, say, three weeks late. Or hey, whenever.”

Well yes – as Conquest’s First Law of Politics states, everyone is conservative about what he knows best.