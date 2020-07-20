July 20, 2020

PURGING THE WOKE: LET’S HOPE THIS SPREADS: Red Bull Just Purged High-Level Execs Who Pushed for ‘Diversity and Inclusion.’ “Not only were the top two North American executives fired, but so were entire marketing teams and ‘culture’ teams that were dedicated to pushing the lie of systemic racism.”

Plus: “Have you ever heard of the phrase, ‘get woke, go broke?’ It turns out there is a simple way to prevent this, and it involves firing people indiscriminately, until the rest of the employees realize that the only way they are going to be able to keep their jobs is by being professional, and keeping their kook politics out of the workplace. Pour encourager les autres.”

I believe I have heard that phrase somewhere.