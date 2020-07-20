July 20, 2020

JOANNE JACOBS: The learning pod people are here.

When I saw the shift away from reopening schools — too many teachers and parents think it’s unsafe — I predicted a rise in homeschooling co-ops and private tutoring for middle-class and wealthy families. I also predicted educational disaster for the students whose “essential worker” parents are short on time, money and living space.

I didn’t guess that “pod” as in learning pod, pandemic pod and homeschooling pod would be the chosen word.

On Thursday and Friday, writes J Li on Facebook, she saw “thousands of parents . . . scrambling through an absolute explosion of facebook groups, matchups, spreadsheets, etc to . . . form homeschooling pods.”