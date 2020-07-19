July 19, 2020

CHRIS WALLACE IS WHY THERE CAN’T BE ‘FACT-CHECKERS’ AT THE 2020 TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATES: “Wallace again asserted that Biden ‘says nothing about defunding the police.’ How he said that with a straight face should be studied in professional acting courses for years to come. Of course Biden said he agreed with defunding the police. Anyone who has had the stamina to find his buried interviews of late has seen it for themselves. In a very recent interview, Biden was asked, ‘Do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding [to police departments],’ and an enthusiastic Biden said, ‘Yes, absolutely!’”