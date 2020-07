“WE’RE TIRED AND WE’RE MAD:” Italian American group for Chicago’s Columbus statue holding live news conference (video).

I wonder how long it will be before Mayor Lightfoot orders the statue crated and then removed under the onus of “public safety concerns,” the language used by Philadelphia’s mayor to remove his town’s Columbus statue in June.

Elsewhere in Chicago: 50 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend.