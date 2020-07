BASED ON THE GRAY LADY’S OWN “LOGIC,” IT NEEDS TO CANCEL ITSELF: The family that owns The New York Times were slaveholders.

And that name “New York” is pretty racist in and of itself: The True Native New Yorkers Can Never Truly Reclaim Their Homeland.

