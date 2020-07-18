July 18, 2020

IT’S DEJA MCGOVERN ALL OVER AGAIN: Biden campaign staffer mocked cops as worse than ‘pigs,’ called for defunding police.

A supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a meme in June that urged people to stop calling the police “pigs” — but only because unlike the police, pigs are “highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.” The videographer, Sara Pearl, also retweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.” On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, “#DefundPolice.” Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately.”

Flashback to Volume One of Steve Hayward’s The Age of Reagan from 2001:

While Nixon and other Republicans wore American flag lapel pins, the McGovernites found appeals to patriotism repellent, and wore the flag—if at all—upside down. Theodore White observed that “At McGovern headquarters, the word itself, ‘patriotism,’ was a code word for intolerance, war, deception … and phrases like ‘peace with honor’ actually did make them gag.”

Like McGovern in ‘72, as Tristan Justice writes at the Federalist, Joe Biden Is A Vehicle For The Revolution.