July 17, 2020
DON’T YOU DARE BE THE FIRST TO STOP CLAPPING AFTER STALIN’S SPEECH: Theater Prof Faces Termination Petition for Allegedly Falling Asleep During Online Anti-Racism Meeting.
Thought crime? So 2019. Sleep crime is the new hotness.
