«
»

July 17, 2020

DON’T YOU DARE BE THE FIRST TO STOP CLAPPING AFTER STALIN’S SPEECH:  Theater Prof Faces Termination Petition for Allegedly Falling Asleep During Online Anti-Racism Meeting.

Thought crime? So 2019.  Sleep crime is the new hotness.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:29 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.