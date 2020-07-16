July 16, 2020

WASHINGTON REDSKINS LAWYER UP IN ANTICIPATION OF BOMBSHELL WAPO ARTICLE: The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins “hired DC attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols, per league sources. While Wilkinson is expected to conduct a deep dive into the organization’s past culture, team officials are highly upset/frustrated about speculation running amok,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, adding the Post “is preparing a story about its NFL team that is expected to highlight the culture that is existed. Within the past week, front office members Richard Mann III and Alex Santos, as well as radio play-by-play voice Larry Michael, all left the organization.”

Regarding the Post article, NBC notes that “It was supposed to land Tuesday. Then, it was supposed to land Thursday. Thursday has arrived, and whatever it is that the Washington Post supposedly will be reporting about the Washington team has yet to be published. The anticipation has reached fever pitch, with ‘Dan Snyder’ trending on Twitter and speculation running rampant regarding the basis for the report.”