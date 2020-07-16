July 16, 2020

THINK OF THE PRESS AS A PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE OPERATION AIMED AT NORMAL AMERICANS AND EVERYTHING MAKES SENSE. Ted Cruz: Bari Weiss resignation reveals New York Times is propaganda.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said the resignation of Bari Weiss, who was an opinion editor and writer for the New York Times, reveals the paper is a propaganda outlet.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner discussing his podcast Verdict, co-hosted by conservative commentator Michael Knowles, Cruz said Weiss’s resignation amounts to an indictment of the New York Times that necessitates alternative forms of media consumption.

“They are propagandists. They don’t pretend. There is no journalistic integrity. They don’t aspire to it. It’s not the objective. They are propagandists, and that’s all they want to be,” Cruz said. “I’ve never been a fan of the New York Times, but actually having a free press that are not propagandists is good for this country. Too many institutions have been destroyed by the tyranny of the modern left.”