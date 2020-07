KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Give Up Hope, All Ye Who Entered 2020—The Year Is Dead. “I watched my first baseball game of the year yesterday so you’d think I’d be more upbeat. Sure, it was just an intrasquad Dodgers game, but it was baseball. What I think will probably happen is that they’ll start playing, a few guys will test positive, and then MLB pulls the plug on the season. Same with the other sports.”