July 15, 2020

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Absolutely’ reopen schools: 5 of 5 pediatricians would send their kids back to class.

Personally, I favor abolishing the public schools and just giving parents vouchers. Probably better for public health, too.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
