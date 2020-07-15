July 15, 2020
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Absolutely’ reopen schools: 5 of 5 pediatricians would send their kids back to class.
Personally, I favor abolishing the public schools and just giving parents vouchers. Probably better for public health, too.
