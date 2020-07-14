«
»

July 14, 2020

“CANCEL GHOULS” IS A GOOD TERM: “I don’t even know what the cancel ghouls even say that he did wrong. I just assume they’re crying wolf.”

And that’s a good assumption. The cancel ghouls are basically garbage people.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:48 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.