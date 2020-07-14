«
»

July 14, 2020

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS. ‘I’m rarely speechless:’ With violence spiking in Chicago, city’s mayor deploys ‘cowboy’ to enforce… an accurate Census count:

Related: Shootings up 76% in Chicago over last year.

Chicago’s last Republican mayor left office in 1931.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.