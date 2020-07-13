July 13, 2020

PEOPLE WHO CLAIM TO HOLD THE MORAL HIGH GROUND ABUSE A GRIEVING DAUGHTER: Teenage daughter of one of two Texas cops shot dead in ambush deletes emotional tribute to her ‘hero’ father after backlash for using #bluelivesmatter in the post.

The teenage daughter of a Texas cop killed in an ambush over the weekend was slammed by critics online after posting a moving tribute to her father that included the hashtag #bluelivesmatter.

Savannah Chavez, the grieving daughter of Officer Ismael Chavez, 39 – one of two cops fatally gunned down in McAllen on Saturday – uploaded the post just hours after her father’s death.

‘Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. You were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that,’ Savannah had written. ‘I’m going to miss you so much. You died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. I love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter’

But within minutes, the 18-year-old began receiving messages of contempt from people online criticizing her for using a ‘racist’ hashtag – causing her to delete the post all together.

‘Being a cop is a choice. Lmao and last time I checked, blue people don’t exist. Maybe educate yourself?’ one person replied.

‘Blue lives matter was literally created in response to and to undermine black lives matter. There’s no other connotation unfortunately,’ added another.

‘I am so sorry for your loss but you didn’t have to use a racist hashtag,’ added another, who later identified herself as a high school student.

Others even tweeted Savannah the names of people killed by police officers in other areas of the country.