KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Change All the Names, Nuke All the Statues—Grievance Wusses Will Still Be Whining. “Back in the Occupy days, I kept saying and writing that the rage was the endgame for them. It’s basically the same now. They keep saying they want change, and I don’t doubt that they would like to affect some political change here and there but that won’t make them any less angry. There is nothing that will make them less angry simply because angry is what they want to be.”