July 13, 2020

IT’S ALREADY BEEN ESTABLISHED THAT IT’S APPROPRIATE TO INVESTIGATE FOREIGN COLLUSION: Sen. Josh Hawley Tells Hugh Hewitt He’s Open to Subpoenaing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Disclose NBA Financial Ties With CCP. (Audio).

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com