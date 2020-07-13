July 13, 2020

LET’S RENAME THE REDSKINS TO BETTER REFLECT LOCAL CULTURE: “The Washington Lobbyists.” “The Washington Special Interests.” “The Washington Underpaid Holders of Useless Masters’ Degrees Working at NGOs.” “The Washington Logrollers.” “The Washington Vulnerable Incumbents.” “The Washington Expense Accounts.” “The Washington Blusterers.” “The Washington Anonymous Sources.” “The Washington Backstabbers.” “The Washington Midlevel Bureaucrats.” “The Washington GS-13s.” “The Washington Gridlock.” “The Washington Demagogues.” For my academic friends, “The Washington Rent-Seekers.”

MORE: “The Washington Scandals.” “The Washington Deep State.” “The Washington Cover-Ups.” “The Washington Talking Heads.” “The Washington Kinsley Gaffes.” “The Washington Tax Loopholes.”