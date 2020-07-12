«
»

July 12, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Understanding the collapse of liberal Zionism. Peter Beinart claimed to speak for Jewish critics of Israel. Now he wants to replace it with a binational state, leaving Jews defenseless. Is anyone really surprised?

Related: Twitter thread from Jeff Goldstein of Protein Wisdom:  

I have heard weak condemnation of the anti-Semitic rants of those in the National Farrakhan League from a few of these erstwhile woke Uber-prog scolds; others have been largely silent.

As Mitch Albom points out in a column today, this very conspicuous variance in responses is not only troubling, it’s terrifying.

What it says to Jews is this: “stop whining. We progressives are trying to help black folk!”

It is paternalistic, but hardly surprising….

Here’s Albom’s column: DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic remarks is hateful to all.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.