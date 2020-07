COMPARE AND CONTRAST: The Most Intolerant County in America (and the Most Tolerant City): Suffolk County Massachusetts, which represents the heart of the Boston-Cambridge-Newton part of New England, appears to be the most politically intolerant county in the US.

Plus: “This most tolerant town is in a county that voted for Trump by a 20-point margin,” Andrew Sullivan observed in New York magazine. “Let’s absorb that fact for a while, shall we?”