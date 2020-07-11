July 11, 2020

BODY CAMERAS HELP: Police video of fatal shooting shows victim fired on cops.

Detroit police released the body camera video, along with another video from a squad car’s dashboard camera which showed officers fatally shooting 20-year-old Hakim Littleton after he pulled a pistol from his left pocket and opened fire.

Detroit police chief James Craig said he released the video hours after the incident to quell “a false narrative” that the shooting was unjustified. The “erroneous information that was put out has incited violence,” Craig said during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.