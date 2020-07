ROBERT DE NIRO’S LAWYER SAYS THE ACTOR’S FINANCES HAVE BEEN RUINED BY THE CORONAVIRUS: “De Niro is battling his ex-wife Grace Hightower in court, and appeared via Skype at an emergency hearing after he cut her monthly credit card limit from $100,000 to $50,000…[De Niro’s lawyer Caroline Krauss] said: ‘He is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year.’”

Earlier: Painting Houses: The Irishman Arrives on Netflix.