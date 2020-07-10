July 10, 2020

STAND UP TO THE MOB: Goya Foods CEO won’t apologize in face of boycott, backlash for pro-Trump remarks: ‘Suppression of speech.’

UPDATE: Boycott Hamilton? Lin-Manuel Miranda jumps into the Goya boycott.

If the right is going to play this like the left, it’s not enough just to skip Hamilton. It’s got to shut down the theaters that want to show it, and make people afraid to buy tickets or perform in it, or even talk about watching it on Disney+. Because that’s how things go these days, apparently.