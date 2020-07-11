July 11, 2020

SO BY ENCOURAGING PROTESTS THAT VIOLATE SOCIAL-DISTANCING, BILL DE BLASIO WANTS BLACKS AND LATINOS TO DIE? CDC data highlight racial disparities in spread, scope of COVID-19 pandemic. “More than 34 percent of Hispanic and Latin Americans who died from COVID-19 across the United States were younger than 65, an analysis released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. About 30 percent of black Americans who died from COVID-19 also were younger than 65, compared to just over 13 percent of white Americans younger than 65 who died from the disease, CDC said.”