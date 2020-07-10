July 10, 2020

IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: “In San Francisco, where many locals push for… police reform, those same locals are tired of the break-ins.”

But as usual, the virtue-signaling turns out to come from a place of class privilege: “Taking security private and avoiding the limitations that apply to the police… who can object? Surely not the ‘locals’ who are calling for an end to the police, but how will they get credit for their virtue if they themselves engage in behavior that is beyond what the law permits the police to do?”