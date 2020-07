HAGIA SOPHIA: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree converting Hagia Sophia in Istanbul — founded as a cathedral — into a mosque. “Founded 1,500 years-ago as a cathedral, the Ottomans made Hagia Sophia a mosque. But in 1934 it became a museum.”

As Douglas Murray of the Spectator tweets, “I am really looking forward to the campaigners against empire, and all those generally opposed to land seized in conquest, to get going on this one.”