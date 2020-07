DAVID BERNSTEIN: Are We Living in Crazytown? The bizarre reaction to the anti-cancel culture letter. “It seems to me that in a sane world, the Ivy-educated, descendant of kleptocratic Iranian royalty employed by an extremely influential media company would not have the chutzpah to announce that other people shouldn’t be expressing their opinions because they are ‘privileged.’ But like I said, we seem to be living in Crazytown.”