July 10, 2020

I BLAME OUR HYSTERICAL MEDIA: ‘Broken heart syndrome’ rising under stress of pandemic. “The condition — which doctors call stress cardiomyopathy — appears similar to a heart attack, with symptoms such as chest pain and breathlessness. But its cause is different: Experts believe it reflects a temporary weakness in the heart muscle owing to a surge in stress hormones.”

Think of the media as the tobacco companies of information and . . . well, to be honest, you’re still probably being too charitable.