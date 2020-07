‘THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY’: GOP SENATOR DEMANDS ILHAN OMAR RESIGNATION. “Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) urged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to resign after calling for the ‘dismantling’ of the U.S. political and economic systems Tuesday… The clip, which went viral on social media, prompted condemnation from Blackburn, who tweeted, ‘Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.’”